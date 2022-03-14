Turkish Police Seize Highly Radioactive Californium From Man Trying To Sell It For $500,000

By Lee Bullen Turkish police have seized 102 grams of highly radioactive californium from a man trying to sell it for roughly a half-million dollars. The arrest of the as-yet-unidentified man seeking to sell the controlled substance took place earlier this month in Turgutreis, a town in southern Turkey. During the bust, police seized 3.6 ounces (102 grams) of californium, […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!