Training Exercise Turns Into Real-Life Rescue As Firefighters Pull 2 Teens From Frozen Lake

By zenger.news | on February 11, 2022

By Lee Bullen A firefighting training exercise turned into a real-life rescue when Missouri firefighters saved two teens who had fallen through the ice on a frozen lake. The rescue took place at Creve Coeur Lake, in the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights on Feb. 8. Maryland Heights Fire Protection District shared a video on social networks with the […]

