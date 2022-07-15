The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Tragic Outcome: Man Charged With Wife’s Murder Just Months After She Bore IVF Baby

By zenger.news | on July 15, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska A husband appeared in court on Wednesday, July 13, charged with the murder of his wife, just six months after she had a baby via in vitro fertilization (IVF). Matthew Fisher, 29, is accused of murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth following her disappearance, which sparked a police hunt. Dressed in a […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!