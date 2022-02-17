Trae Young Made Himself The Villain, And He’s Leveled Up Accordingly

By Mat Issa You know what makes the Joker such an iconic villain? Since the day he introduced himself to Batman and the rest of Gotham City, he’s found ways to push his criminal deviancy to new heights. After spending years of wiping out countless innocent civilians, he ramped things up by making his agendas personal. He murdered Commissioner Gordon’s […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!