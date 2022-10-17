The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Top Biden Aides Among Those Who Will Benefit From Student-Loan Forgiveness Plans They Helped Craft

By zenger.news | on October 17, 2022

By Victoria Snitsar Churchill WASHINGTON — Biden’s White House staffers will benefit from the president’s student loan forgiveness, public records show. At least 11 current White House staffers – mainly special assistants to the president, who enjoy unique and personal access to the leader of the free world – meet both the income requirements and have disclosed student debts on forms […]

