Tom Brady’s Comeback Tweet Is Modern Version Of MJ’s ‘I’m Back’ Fax

By zenger.news | on March 14, 2022

By Alex Kennedy On March 18, 1995, Michael Jordan shocked the sports world by announcing that he was coming out of retirement and returning to the Chicago Bulls with a short-and-sweet fax that read: “I’m back.” Almost exactly 27 years later, Tom Brady gave us the 2022 version of this fax, announcing that he was coming out of retirement and […]

