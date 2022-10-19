‘Titanic’ And ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Actor’s Collection Up For Auction

By Athena Stavrou A collection of iconic items from “Lord of the Rings” and “Titanic” actor Bernard Hill are set to be sold at auction. Items up for sale include several original scripts from the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, special action figures, and even fan artwork. One script, which features autographs and personal messages from the entire main cast […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!