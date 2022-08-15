The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

TikToker Gives Selfless Homeless Man A Makeover And A Roof Over His Head To Start Over

By zenger.news | on August 15, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska A TikToker gave a homeless man a complete makeover by shaving his beard, getting him access to a shower, and donating food and shelter. Activist Mahmoud Itani, 35, met Mounir when filming a video in which he was giving out donations made by his followers. Itani, who is based in Beirut, Lebanon, is a TikToker with more […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!