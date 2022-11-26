Three Killed In Israel Attack That Suggests A Change In Terrorist Tactics

By Yaakov Lappin Mourners carry the body of Aryeh Shechopek, 16, who was killed in a bombing in Jerusalem earlier today. At least one person was killed, and 18 people were injured in explosions at two different bus stops in the greater Jerusalem area on Wednesday. Police and the Shin Bet have exhausted their immediate physical searches, and the hunt […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!