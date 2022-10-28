Thousands Of Sandy Victims In NJ Are Still Paying For The Superstorm 10 Years Later

By Adriana Navarro A decade after Sandy made landfall in New Jersey, Toms River resident Matt Rusinski has crossed more rebuilding thresholds than others displaced by the storm. He’s back in his home, the repairs complete after he meticulously tracked evaluations from adjusters, estimates from architects and receipts from local and federal financial aid. He did everything he was instructed […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!