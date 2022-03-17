Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Thoughts On The Sunshine Protection Act? Experts Dish On Permanent DST

By zenger.news | on March 17, 2022

By Mark Puleo Are you tired of adjusting your clocks every six months to “spring forward” or “fall back?” Well, a recently passed bill could be putting an end to that nuisance. United States Senators approved the Sunshine Protection Act on Tuesday, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round starting in 2023. The bill will next be passed along […]

