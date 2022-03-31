The Woman Whose Tireless Efforts Helped Launch The Famed Tuskegee Airmen

By Monica Danielle The names of many women who figure prominently in American history are instantly recognizable: Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Susan B. Anthony. But so many others, who led equally courageous lives, are less well-known. Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, the founder of the historically Black Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida, led a similarly storied life, yet many people […]