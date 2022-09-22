The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

The Surprise Hurricane That Nearly Killed Katharine Hepburn In 1938

By zenger.news | on September 22, 2022

By Virginia Van Zandt The year 1938 was anything but a quiet one. Tensions were mounting in Europe as Nazi Germany eyed the Sudetenland, persecution of the Jews in Germany was escalating, and the Spanish government was nearing the brink of collapse amid the Spanish Civil War. In the U.S., a 450-tonne meteorite — weighing roughly three times as heavy […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!