The Sun Is Finally Starting 2 Shine: Trevor “Sunshine” Lawrence lead Jags to a victory in a late comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence is finally showing some of what many believed made him the most enticing quarterback prospect out of college since Andrew Luck 10 years ago. In November, Lawrence is leading the NFL in completion percentage and is second in both passer rating and touchdown-to-interception rating. He lived up to those numbers Sunday, leading a late-game drive against the visiting Baltimore Ravens to secure their fourth win and keep hopes of a possible playoff run alive.

After a low-scoring game through the first three quarters, the team combined for a 34-point fourth quarter in which the Jaguars clawed their way back to eek out the win.

The Ravens entered the game 7-3 and expected to win but faced a tougher test than expected from the home team.

Halfway through the game, the Ravens led the Jaguars 12-10 in a defensive struggle that saw both teams controlling their opponents by stiffening in the red zone.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson played a pedestrian [for him] game, going 16/32 for 254 yards and one touchdown. He did lead the team in rushing with 89 yards on 14 carries but could never get into a rhythm until the final quarter when the team scored 15 of its 27 points.

Lawrence, though, refused to let his team lose and continued his stellar play this month. The teams went back and forth throughout the final frame, trading points until Justin Tucker, arguably the best kicker in NFL history, missed a would-be record 67-yard attempt to end the game.

Before Tucker took his chance at history, however, Lawrence made some history of his own, leading the home team on one of the greatest closing drives in franchise history. The win was the Jaguars’ first-ever trailing by seven points or more in the final minute of regulation. They are now 1-183 in those situations.

That one feels sweet, though, for Lawrence, a player who has known nothing but success between the lines – until he arrived in the NFL.

“I’m really, really proud of this group. I’m proud of myself. We’ve been through a lot here in the past two years and just battled through the adversity,” said Lawrence of the performance. “I’m the same guy; I’ve always been this guy.”

The Ravens went up 27-20 with 2:02 remaining on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to tight end Josh Oliver. Baltimore then scored on a two-point conversion when Jackson found his favorite target, tight end, Mark Andrews.

Lawrence wasn’t worried, though, and he calmly led the Jaguars on a 10-play, 75-yard drive over the next 1:48.

After being sacked by former Jaguar defensive lineman Calais Campbell and facing a third-and-21, Lawrence began to slice and dice the Ravens’ defense, completing passes to Christian Kirk for 16 yards, Marvin Jones, Jr. for 10 yards, Kirk again for 17 yards, Zay Jones for eight yards, and Zay Jones again for 29, and finally, the coup-de-gras to Marvin Jones for the 10-yard touchdown. He capped the drive with a quick throw to Zay Jones for the two-point-conversion.

The win was the kind that had almost everyone, from fans to scouts to executives all over the league, drooling since Lawrence was a senior in high school.

His coach was complimentary after the win.

“Trevor, today was lights out,” said head coach Doug Pederson. “He played extremely well. That throw, that catch with the two-point [conversion], was a thing of beauty.”

The Jaguars go on the road next to face the 4-7 Detroit Lions.