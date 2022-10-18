The Smoking Files? Elon Musk Accuses Twitter, Peiter Zatko Burn Incriminating Documents.

By Natan Ponieman Accusations are running wild at the Delaware Court of Chancery, where the fate of Twitter is being debated. A new claim by Twitter’s defense denies allegations by Elon Musk that Twitter had forced whistleblower Peiter Zatko — a key element in Musk’s defense — to burn sensitive documents after failing to buy his silence. Twitter sued Elon […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!