The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

The Smoking Files? Elon Musk Accuses Twitter, Peiter Zatko Burn Incriminating Documents.

By zenger.news | on October 18, 2022

By Natan Ponieman Accusations are running wild at the Delaware Court of Chancery, where the fate of Twitter is being debated. A new claim by Twitter’s defense denies allegations by Elon Musk that Twitter had forced whistleblower Peiter Zatko — a key element in Musk’s defense — to burn sensitive documents after failing to buy his silence. Twitter sued Elon […]

