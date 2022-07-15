The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

The Sky Is The Limit: Britain’s Biggest Rocket Factory Is Online And Launches Next Year

By zenger.news | on July 15, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska The largest space factory in Britain has opened and is already manufacturing rockets and it’s due to be launched next year. The aerospace hub, the size of two football fields, has been opened in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, in the United Kingdom and will create 100 new jobs for the local population. Three rockets are set to be […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!