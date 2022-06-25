The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
The Second Annual Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant at the Ritz Theatre and LaVilla Museum

By Staff | on June 25, 2022

The winner of the 2022-23 Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant Miss Micah Webster-Bass Miss Micah Webster Bass is a rising Junior at Douglas Anderson School of the arts for Musical Theater. She has a strong affinity for the arts including acting, dance, singing, and piano. She hopes to pursue a career in the arts eventually reaching Broadway, Hollywood, and beyond. She […]

