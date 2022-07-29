By Simona Kitanovska The Scottish Parliament could make a national apology for slavery according to Scottish National Party proposals. A resolution included in the party’s provisional conference agenda details the historical involvement of Scots in the tobacco, sugar, and cotton trades, based on the labor of slaves. The motion, if passed, would see the Scottish Government tasked with deciding whether […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!