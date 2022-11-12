The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

The Palestinians Are Stealing Area C, Says An Israeli NGO

By zenger.news | on November 12, 2022

By Steve Postal Arab expansion into land in Judea and Samaria is far outpacing Israeli growth in the area, says a report by the Israeli NGO Regavim. “In the past year, the rate of illegal Palestinian construction has increased by 80%,” the researchers wrote.  So far in 2022, Palestinians built 5,535 illegal structures in Area C, which was placed under […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!