The Only Nationwide Black Led Mortgage Company Expands to Increase Black Homeownership Through-out the United States

By Staff | on March 05, 2022

LAS VEGAS  – LEGACY Home Loans, a mortgage banking firm, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues to make good on its commitment to its mission to Empower African American Communities Throughout the United States with a Focus on Building Sustainable Wealth Through Homeownership and Leaving Family Legacies, by opening two new branch offices in our communities, said Ben Slayton, the […]

