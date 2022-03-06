The Only Nationwide Black Led Mortgage Company Expands to Increase Black Homeownership Through-out the United States

LAS VEGAS – LEGACY Home Loans, a mortgage banking firm, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues to make good on its commitment to its mission to Empower African American Communities Throughout the United States with a Focus on Building Sustainable Wealth Through Homeownership and Leaving Family Legacies, by opening two new branch offices in our communities, said Ben Slayton, the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!