The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Emerging Defensive Identity

By Mark Schindler I have a particular affinity for whiteboards. My thoughts are pretty unorganized and the most random thoughts about Jalen Duren’s potential as a short-roller or Chimezie Metu’s face-up game will come to me at any odd hour of the day. Expo markers and whiteboards all around me are an absolute must and godsend. I have three in […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!