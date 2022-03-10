The Northeast Turned Into The ‘Land Of Confusing Weather’ This Week

By Brian LadaWindows were wide open, the heat was turned off and people headed outside as the warmest weather since October gave residents across the Northeast a true taste of spring earlier this week. Sunday and Monday were the warmest days so far in 2022 for much of the Northeast with widespread temperatures in the 60s and 70s Fahrenheit challenging […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!