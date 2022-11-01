The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

The Most “Horrific” Sights On Earth And In Space In 2022

By zenger.news | on November 01, 2022

By John Murphy As the leaves turn beautiful shades of orange and red across the Northern Hemisphere, the weather has shifted from intense heat to more comfortable conditions and brought back the annual focus on pumpkin delicacies and Halloween celebrations. Here are some of the most eerie weather and space occurrences AccuWeather covered this year, just in time for Halloween. […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!