The Monster Snowstorm That Canceled Halloween

By Brian Lada Carving pumpkins is a Halloween tradition for many families, but the jack-o’-lantern masterpieces left outside were buried under snow in 2011 when residents across the Northeast found themselves scrambling for snow shovels as a monster storm walloped the region. An early-season nor’easter unloaded more than a foot of snow over parts of the Northeast on Oct. 29, […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!