The Melanin Market Juneteenth Celebration

By Staff | on June 25, 2022

Story and photos courtesy of Frank M. Powell III

Over 250 Black-Owned Businesses Gather for a Juneteenth Celebration The Melanin Market celebrates its sixth season by hosting its 22nd event in honor of  Juneteenth Saturday, June 18, 2022 – The Melanin Market presented a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18 from 3 – 9 p.m. at A Philip Randolph Business Corridor, 822 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. Jacksonville, Florida. This […]

