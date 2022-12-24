The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

The January 6th Committee Hearings Are Coming To An End. What’s Next?

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on December 24, 2022

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.

Christmas time is approaching, and we are checking the naughty and nice list to see where we are. It is a special season where we especially practice kindness, humility and forgiveness. This year as it comes to a close has been marked and marred by political strife and turmoil. Midterm elections were unpredictable, suspenseful and stressful too, depending upon your […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!