The HBCU Legacy Bowl Is A Pathway To The National Football League For Our Student-Athletes

Let’s say with great pride and conviction that the HBCU Legacy Bowl held on Saturday was a rousing success. It was a defining moment in the storied annals of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Sometimes, if you live long enough, life will give you some unexpected surprises. It will give you something “extra”. In New Orleans, that something extra is […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!