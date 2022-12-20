The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

The Gantt Report – Why Warnock Won

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on December 19, 2022

By Lucius Gantt

Several people have asked me why Rev. Rafael Warnock won his reelection campaign. Well, we all know he faced an unqualified opponent that was hand-picked by Donald Trump, the so-called Russian Babayka. What most people didn’t know was Warnock was victorious because he did exactly what The Gantt Report said all candidates should do, Warnock fought hard for votes “in […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!