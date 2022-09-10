The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
The Gantt Report – The Criminal and the Cats

By Staff | on September 10, 2022

By Lucius Gantt

When Stormy Daniels accused former President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, the Babayka did what he always does, he lied about even knowing Daniels. Daniels got paid a significant sum of money by proving her relations with Trump but now appears to be losing a defamation suit against the Liar in Chief. Today, Trump is facing all kinds of heat […]

