The Gantt Report – Religious Forbidden Fruit

There are a lot of writers that describe themselves as newspaper columnists. Most of those scribes come and go. It’s hard sometimes to write a column for a month because the best writers do research, conduct interviews, they read and they think. I don’t know an opinion writer that has had more longevity than I have. I’ve lasted for over […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!