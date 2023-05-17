The End Of Title 42 Puts Immigration In A Debate In Congress That Expired On Midnight On Thursday

By Bradley Martin The Biden administration had let Title 42 expire as other federal border patrol and law enforcement brace for the worst possibilities. Title 42 was part of aa provision of the Public Health Service Act of 1944. It was enabled in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump to keep migrants in Mexico at start of the pandemic. […]
