The Crypto Community That’s Going To The Moon – Literally

By zenger.news | on November 08, 2022

By Daniel Mackisack “To the Moon!” is an expression in regular use among crypto enthusiasts, usually as a hopeful call for significant price increase. But one group has taken the phrase quite literally. MoonDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that runs on a blockchain and uses tokens to fundraise, pay for work and make decisions by vote. According to […]

