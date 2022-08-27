The City of Austell, Ga Appoints Orrin S. Hamilton as the first African American Chief of Police

Austell, GA – The city of Austell has formally selected Orrin Scott Hamilton as the new Chief of Police. Orrin Hamilton’s career with the Cobb County Police Department spans over two decades, including six years as a Commander. The Cordele, Georgia native holds a Bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education, as well as a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice. […]
