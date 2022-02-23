Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

The 4 Biggest Cyber Threats Hanging Over The Future

By zenger.news | on February 23, 2022

By Abigail Klein Leichman There are those who say a “cyber pandemic” is inevitable. And there are those who say we’re in it right now. Gil Schwed, founder and director of Israel’s cybersecurity pioneer, Check Point Software Technologies, belongs to the latter camp. Cybercriminals already have the sophisticated tools to infect the websites of government organizations and major companies, Schwed argues. […]

