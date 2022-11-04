The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
‘That’s A Father To Love?’ Jewish Author Unpacks State Of Denial For Son Of Nazi Fugitive

By zenger.news | on November 04, 2022

By Alan Zeitlin Did Otto von Wachter, a high-ranking SS member and one-time governor of Krakow, die of a liver infection? Or was he poisoned by someone seeking revenge for the Nazis’ crimes against humanity? That’s one of the questions examined in Philippe Sands’ book, The Ratline: Love, Lies and Justice on the Trail of a Nazi Fugitive, and the […]

