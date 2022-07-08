The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida's, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Thanks A Million: Ex-British Soldier To Deliver Over $1M Worth Of Supplies To War-Torn Ukranians

By zenger.news | on July 08, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska An ex-British soldier who served in Afghanistan has headed back into a combat zone – to deliver more than $1 MILLION worth of supplies to war-ravaged Ukrainians. Ryan Yates, 34, has been in the bombed-out country since day five of Vladimir Putin’s invasion that started on February 24. He has distributed Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), first aid […]

