Texas Man Charged With Murdering, Dismembering Woman Before Setting Fire To His Apartment

February 24, 2022

By Joseph Golder A man in Texas has been arrested for strangling and dismembering a 19-year-old woman, then trying to kill himself by setting his apartment on fire. The incident took place in Houston, Texas, when the young woman disappeared at approximately 3 a.m. on Feb. 6. A suspect was arrested on Feb. 19. The Houston Police Department released a […]

