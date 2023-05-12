Tesla And Li Auto Sales Surges In Their Respective Markets And Abroad

By Anan Ashraf Chinese electric vehicle maker and Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) reported monthly deliveries exceeding 20,000 for the second consecutive month, owing to the rising popularity of its Li L7 SUV. Li Auto delivered 25,681 vehicles in April, marking an increase of 516.3% year over year and 23% as compared to March. The numbers […]