The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Terminally Ill Woman Says She Has To Save Up For Her Funeral Due To Rising Living Costs

By zenger.news | on August 31, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska A terminally ill mom told how she is now saving for winter fuel bills as well as her own funeral, and says the cold exacerbates pain from bone cancer. Mom-of-one Melanie Finlay, 48, does not know if she will live to see Christmas after being diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer in March 2021. She was given […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!