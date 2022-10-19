The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Tennessee Football Raising $150K FTo Replace The Goal Posts Fans Took Out After Upsetting #1 Alabama

By zenger.news | on October 18, 2022

By Chris Katje A battle of unbeaten college football teams on Saturday saw the underdog win and break a streak of 15 straight losses to its rival.  The win resulted in fans storming the field and taking some unique souvenirs that the school raised money to replace. What Happened: The University of Tennessee football team and the University of Alabama […]

