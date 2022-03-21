Temperature Swings To Mark First Week Of Spring In Northeast

By Renee Duff Although spring has officially begun, AccuWeather meteorologists say the flip of the calendar will fail to translate to an extended stretch of mild weather for some of the Northeastern states, with a see-saw temperature pattern forecast into the end of March. The new season officially sprung on Sunday, March 20, at 11:33 a.m. EDT, but not all […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!