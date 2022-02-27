Telemedicine Kits Donated To Remote Ukrainian Villages

By Abigail Klein Leichman

Israeli company TytoCare provided 50 telemedicine devices that will allow children in isolated villages of eastern Ukraine to be examined and monitored remotely by physicians and nurses.

The devices were transferred to 10 medical centers in eastern Ukraine through the United Nations’ UNICEF Fund. The goal is to avoid children having to travel long distances for medical care during the war.

In 2012, TytoCare invented the global healthcare industry’s first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote checkups of the lungs, heart, throat, ears, abdomen, skin, blood oxygen level, body temperature and pulse.

Parents can use the device independently with the help of simple explanations, enabling doctors to diagnose and monitor common ailments without an in-person visit.

Andrej Slavutskij, head of UNICEF Ukraine’s Health Program, said, “With more than 400,000 children living in the conflict-affected area, almost 20,000 of them reside in locations with difficult access to healthcare. This initiative is extremely important, especially during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Telemedicine will allow us to increase access to essential health services for the most disadvantaged families, as well as protect the frontline healthcare workers.”

UNICEF personnel with TytoCare telemedicine kits. (Courtesy of UNICEF)

Last April, TytoCare launched its telehealth solution in the Ukrainian healthcare industry via an exclusive partnership with GIVA Care Group. The devices are used throughout Israel and in more than 170 hospitals, insurers and health organizations in the United States, Europe and Dubai.

In a related development, Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s largest medical center, is readying equipment and supplies to be sent to countries adjacent to Ukraine, and then into Ukraine as conditions permit.

The medical center’s virtual healthcare program, Sheba Beyond, will provide Ukraine and surrounding areas with the resources to remotely consult with Sheba physicians.

Produced in association with ISRAEL21c.