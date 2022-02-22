Teenager Charged With Beating Gay Man Half To Death With Wrench

By Joseph Golder A teenager has been arrested after he allegedly broke into his neighbor’s house and attempted to murder him with a wrench. He claimed he had “no choice” because his victim was gay and therefore “evil.” Ethan Dickerson, 19, of Decatur, Illinois, was arrested on Feb. 17. He faces preliminary charges of attempted murder in the first degree, […]
