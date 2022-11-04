Taliban, Hamas Officials Meet In Turkey

By Hamraz Ahmad Leaders of the Afghan Taliban and the Palestinian terror group Hamas met in Istanbul at a conference of Islamic religious scholars, reported a news agency. The Taliban delegation was reportedly led by Zabihullah Mujahid and the Hamas delegation included Ismail Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders. A report by Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI)’s Jihad and Terrorism […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!