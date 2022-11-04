The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Taliban, Hamas Officials Meet In Turkey

By zenger.news | on November 04, 2022

By Hamraz Ahmad Leaders of the Afghan Taliban and the Palestinian terror group Hamas met in Istanbul at a conference of Islamic religious scholars, reported a news agency.  The Taliban delegation was reportedly led by Zabihullah Mujahid and the Hamas delegation included Ismail Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders.  A report by Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI)’s Jihad and Terrorism […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!