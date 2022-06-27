Synthetic Robots Are Part Of A Virtual Art Enterprise

By Jonathan Hobbs The artist ParadoxNeon has debuted his work in the metaverse. He has created a collection titled Synthetic Robots. On the Solana blockchain, the collection will consist of a total of 9,999 NFT (non-funglible token) items. The first 3,666 owners of the non-fungible tokens, which digitally represent any asset, will each receive a special membership that grants them […]