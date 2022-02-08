Swiss Researchers Team Up With Lidl To Create Packaging Made Of Fruit And Vegetable Peels

By Georgina Jadikovskaall Swiss researchers have teamed up with supermarket giant Lidl to create packaging for fresh fruit made out of the peels of squeezed fruit and vegetables. The new packaging keeps fruit fresh longer, and its creators say using it can reduce plastic use in supermarkets and help curtail food waste. Scientists at Empa, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!