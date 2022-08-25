Swiss Glaciers Lose Half Their Volume In 85 Years, Study Shows

By Thomas Hochwarter Switzerland’s glaciers have decreased by around 50 percent within 85 years – and are now melting at an even faster rate. Experts studied tens of thousands of period photographs from 1931 onward to reconstruct early 20th-century climate patterns. Between 1931 and 2016 the glaciers lost almost half their volume, says the study. But between 2016 and 2021, […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!