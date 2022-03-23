SWAT Team Storms House After Texas Man Allegedly Holds Girlfriend Prisoner

By Joseph Golder A man in Texas has been arrested after a SWAT team stormed his house because he had allegedly held his girlfriend captive for days. Police said the suspect stabbed her, choked her with a bra until she passed out, and sexually assaulted her. The ordeal ended when the victim was finally able to escape and run to […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!