Suspect Shoots Officer Who Returns Fire, Fatally Wounding Him

By zenger.news | on March 17, 2022

By Joseph Golder A police officer in Oklahoma was shot while he searched a suspect before returning fire and fatally wounding him. The incident took place in Oklahoma City on March 2. The police released the information on March 16. Footage from a body-worn camera shows Oklahoma City Police Department Officer Bryce Sheehan getting out of his vehicle and walking […]

