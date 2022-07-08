The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Surf’s Pup: Joy Of Young Seal Released Back Into The Sea

By zenger.news | on July 08, 2022

By Joseph Golder This is the heartwarming moment a young seal is released back into the ocean after being found severely malnourished. The footage – obtained from the Argentine Fundacion Mundo Marino on Wednesday, July 6 – shows the young male South American fur seal (Arctocephalus australis) recovering from its ordeal before it is released back into the surf. The […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!